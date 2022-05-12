Customer Stories: Golf Swing Analyzer

A few days ago, we saw this video on Twitter, and we immediately wanted to learn more about the project. Today we are sharing with you a story from a Fredericton High School teacher Kayoe Stewert and his student Matthew, from Canada.





"What my project is trying to accomplish is to take a picture at the moment of impact when the clubhead makes contact with the golf ball. This will allow golfers to realize why their ball reacted as it did and how to fix it on their next swing. My project is composed of a b.board, camera, micro:bit, some wires, and a Motion Click board™. I'm using the b.board and Motion Click board™ to signal the camera when the motion is detected to alert the camera to take a photo", says Matthew about his project.

The Provincial School Maker Faire is coming up on June 3rd and Matthew will be attending to showcase this project. We wish him and his teacher all the best, and we can't wait to see the photos from the Faire!

YOU ALSO WANT TO BE FEATURED IN THIS SERIES?

We invite you to share with us your experience with our products and tell us about your successful projects, and we will gladly share it on our website! To be featured in this series, all you have to do is contact us at social@mikroe.com, where you can send us pictures and a description of your project. If you don't have a specific project you can just tell us your overall experience, just like Kayoe and Matthew did :)

Until the next successful story,

Your MIKROE