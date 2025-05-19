Current Sens Click for AC, DC, and pulsed current measurement with galvanic isolation

Achieve precise AC, DC, and pulsed current measurement up to 25A with LES 25-NP

Current Sens Click is a compact add-on board for precise AC, DC, and pulsed current measurement with galvanic isolation. It features the LES 25-NP current transducer from LEM USA.

KEY FEATURES:



Versatile Current Measurement: Measures AC, DC, and pulsed currents up to 25A

Measures AC, DC, and pulsed currents up to 25A Galvanic Isolation: Provides electrical isolation for safety and noise immunity

Provides electrical isolation for safety and noise immunity Selectable Analog or Digital Output : Offers both analog and digital (SPI via MCP3201 12-bit ADC) output options

: Offers both analog and digital (SPI via MCP3201 12-bit ADC) output options Configurable Primary Current Range: Allows adjustment of the nominal primary current for enhanced resolution via jumper selection and connection configurations

APPLICATIONS:



Provides accurate current feedback for motor control systems

Monitors current in Uninterruptible Power Supplies ( UPS ) systems

) systems Measures current in Switched-Mode Power Supplies ( SMPS ) circuits

) circuits Tracks current consumption and charging in battery-operated equipment

Monitors current in welding processes

Measures current in solar power conversion systems

power conversion systems Suitable for various industrial current sensing applications



For more information about Current Sens Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



