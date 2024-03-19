Current Sens 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise current measurements in industrial applications. This board features the HO 10-P, an AC/DC current transducer from LEM USA. The HO 10-P offers galvanic isolation and reliable measurement of DC, AC, and pulse currents up to 10ARMS. Its open-loop Hall effect measuring principle ensures accurate readings, with sensitivity adjustable in three scenarios for enhanced versatility. Ideal for AC variable speed drives, UPS systems, SMPS, and power supplies for welding, the Current Sens 2 Click is made for dynamic and demanding environments where low power consumption and high immunity to external interference are paramount.

For more information about Current Sens 2 Click, visit the official product page.

