Current Limit 7 Click is a compact add-on board representing a current-limiting solution. This board features the MAX14575A, an adjustable current-limit switch from Analog Devices. This Click board™ features internal current limiting to prevent damage to host devices due to faulty load conditions, has a low 32mΩ on-resistance, and operates from a 2.3V to 5.5V input voltage range. Also, the current limit is adjustable from 250mA to 2.5A programmed through AD5272 digital rheostat and set via onboard range switch.

This Click board™ is suitable for applications in portable equipment and condition monitoring or power supplies, protecting them in short circuits or other overload conditions.

For more information about Current Limit 7 Click, please visit the product page.

