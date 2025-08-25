Current Limit 4 Click designed for circuit protection and power management

Safeguard your system from overloads, short circuits, and voltage surges with TPS259807O

Current Limit 4 Click is a compact add-on board designed for circuit protection and power management, safeguarding systems from overloads, short circuits, and voltage surges. It is based on the TPS259807O, a 3mΩ smart eFuse from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Smart eFuse Technology: Provides fast and robust circuit protection

Wide Input Voltage Range: Operates from 2.7V to 24V

Overcurrent Response: Features a circuit-breaker-type response to overcurrent events

Adjustable Current Limit: Uses an MCP4561 digital potentiometer for precise output current limit adjustment from 2A to 8A

I2C Interface: Allows configuration of the current limit and fast-trip short-circuit threshold

Load Current Monitoring: Enables monitoring of the current drawn by the load

Enables monitoring of the current drawn by the load Power Good Indication: Provides a signal when the output power is stable

APPLICATIONS:



Protects systems during the insertion of live components ( Hot-Swap and Hot-Plug )

Safeguards server power rails that are always on

that are always on Provides protection for components connected via PCIe

Ensures reliable operation in network switches, routers, and other equipment

Protects sensitive electronics in harsh industrial environments

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Current Limit 4 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



