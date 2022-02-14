Current 6 Click is a compact add-on board providing a precise and accurate current sensing solution. This board features the MAX40080, a fast-response bi-directional current-sense amplifier from Analog Devices. The device features ultra-low 5uV input offset voltage, very-low 0.2% gain error, and includes an analog-to-digital converter with programmable sample rate and 12-bit resolution featuring I2C compatible interface. It also features a wake-up current-threshold and auto-shutdown mode when the I2C is inactive, both designed to minimize power consumption. The current-shunt monitor can measure voltage signals on common-mode voltages ranging from -0.1V (ground sensing) to 36V, independent of the supply voltage.

This Click board™ delivers higher performance to industrial control and automation applications, load and power supplies monitoring, telecom equipment, and many more.

