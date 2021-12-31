Current 5 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a precise and accurate current sensing solution. This board features the INA381, a high-speed current-sense amplifier with an integrated comparator from Texas Instruments. This device has selectable operating modes (transparent or latched) and detects overcurrent conditions by measuring the voltage developed across a current shunt resistor. Then it compares that voltage to a user-defined threshold limit set by the comparator reference potentiometer. The current-shunt monitor can measure differential voltage signals on common-mode voltages that vary from –0.2V to 26V, independent of the supply voltage.

This Click board™ delivers higher performance to applications such as test and measurement, load and power supplies monitoring, low-side phase motor control, and many more.

For more information about Current 5 Click, please visit the product page.

