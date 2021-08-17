Current 4 Click is a compact add-on board that provides a precise and accurate current sensing solution. This board features the INA250, a bidirectional, zero-drift current-shunt monitor from Texas Instruments. This voltage-output, current-sensing amplifier measures the voltage developed across the internal current-sensing resistor when current passes through it. Also, by selecting the reference voltage, the INA250 allows users to measure both unidirectional and bidirectional currents through the current-sensing resistor.

This Click board™ delivers higher performance to applications such as test and measurement, load monitoring and power supplies, automotive, and many more.

