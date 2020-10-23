Current 3 Click is a compact add-on board for applications like current sense and dual temperature monitor. This board features the EMC1702, a combination of the high-side current sensing device with a precision temperature measurement function from Microchip. The EMC1702 measures the voltage developed across a sense resistor to represent the high-side current of a battery or voltage regulator, and it contains additional bidirectional peak detection circuitry to flag instantaneous current spikes with programmable time duration and magnitude threshold. Also includes an external diode channel for temperature measurement as well as an internal diode for ambient temperature measurements.

This Click board™ is suitable for embedded, industrial, and power management systems applications.

