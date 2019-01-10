Current 2 Click, perfect for accurate, high-side current sensing

Here’s the new current sensing click, the Current 2 click! Being an accurate current sensing Click board™, it’s suitable for a precise measurement of the current through the load.

It utilizes the high-side current sensing approach, which has a few advantages over the low-side current sensing.

The Current 2 click is equipped with an integrated transimpedance amplifying circuit, designed specifically for low-power current sensing applications. Designed to be used with a common mode voltage up to 6V, this Click board™ is a perfect solution for the battery charging monitoring, various battery gauges, and other similar low voltage applications that require simple and reliable current monitoring.

Did you know?

Low-side and high-side current sensing refers to the positioning of the current-sense resistor: between the load and ground or between the positive supply and the load.

The only setback to low-side sensing is that the current sense circuitry will fail to detect a fault that shorts the top of the sense resistor to ground, given there’s a single load to monitor. Another problem with low-side current measurements is that the current sense circuitry will not detect a fault if it shortens the top of the sense resistor to ground.

For more information about the Current 2 click, please visit our website.