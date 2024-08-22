Current 11 Click featuring a programmable linear Hall-effect sensor for core-based current sensing

Attain precise data on the amount of current flowing through a circuit with the ACS37600K

Current 11 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate current measurement in industrial and commercial applications. Featuring the ACS37600K programmable linear Hall-effect sensor from Allegro Microsystems, it offers high-precision current sensing capabilities.

KEY FEATURES:

High accuracy: Offers precise current sensing with minimal error

Bidirectional measurement: Can measure both positive and negative current flow

Wide dynamic range: Accommodates various current levels from low to high currents

Chopper stabilization: Reduces noise and improves measurement stability

User-programmable reference voltage: Allows customization of zero-current detection

Compatibility: Supports both 3.3V and 5V logic levels for versatile integration

APPLICATIONS:



Monitor current consumption in various industrial processes

Ensure efficient operation and detect potential issues like motor overload or malfunction in consumer applications like smart home appliances

Monitor motor current for efficient motor control and overload protection

Measure output current for load monitoring and power supply regulation

Track battery charging and discharging currents for efficient battery management

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Current 11 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



