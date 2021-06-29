USA1000 BoB Board, from CubeLogic, has embraced the mikroBUS standard™.

We hope that our business relationship with CubeLogic will continue to develop, and start to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works.

The mikroBUS™ standard is recognizable because of its smallest number of pins that enable maximum expandability. Check out all about the mikroBUS™ standard by visiting the mikroBUS™ page.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 368 boards. We are sure this number will go up again very soon, so continue following our website to get the latest updates regarding the mikroBUS™ standard.

For more information about all CubeLogic development boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

