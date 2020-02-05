Create your Word Clock

Want to hear more about this unusual project? Check out this older but useful tutorial and make it happen!

The project we are talking about is named Word Clock made with GLCD and PIC18F45K22 and it was created and published by Electronza.

The creator used several of our products: the EasyPIC v7 development board which offers incredible features including amazing connectivity, dual power supply and the mikroBUS™ standard; the Graphic LCD 128x64, ideal for this type of project and its programming was done using the buttons of the EasyPIC v7; the mikroC PRO for PIC, our phenomenal compiler; and the Timer Calculator, a lightweight software which creates timer interrupts code for mikroC™, mikroBasic™ and mikroPascal™.

This project emulates the feeling of a word clock using the GLCD, without mechanical work. You can check out this tutorial in full detail by visiting the complete Electronza page.

For more information about the products used in this example, click their product pages below:

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe