Create a Coffee Delivery Robot with NECTO and Jetson Orin Nano!



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



How to use NECTO Studio to build the embedded control system for a robotic vehicle using the RC buggy platform.

to build the embedded control system for a robotic vehicle using the RC buggy platform. Configuring Click boards™ for motor control and wireless communication.

for motor control and wireless communication. Implementing speech recognition capabilities with Jetson Orin Nano to enable voice-commanded tasks.

with Jetson Orin Nano to enable voice-commanded tasks. Combining embedded systems and AI tools for real-world applications.

Techniques for creating modular and scalable robotics projects that bridge AI and embedded solutions.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

The role of embedded systems and AI in modern robotics. 13:05 - 13:30 (EDT) Embedded System Design with NECTO Studio

Configuring Click boards™ for motor control and communication.

Developing a control system for the robot using an RC buggy platform. 13:30 - 13:40 (EDT) AI-Driven Functionality with Jetson Orin Nano

Implementing speech recognition to enable voice-command functionality.

Deploying an AI model tailored to the robot's coffee delivery tasks. 13:40 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

Commanding the coffee delivery robot via voice in a real-time demonstration.

Illustrating how NECTO Studio and Jetson Orin Nano work together to enable intelligent robotics. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Discuss strategies, share ideas, and address challenges in combining embedded systems with AI.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.