Counter 2 Click ideal for monitoring repetitive digital events in embedded systems

Get accurate counting of external clock pulses with S-35770 for any embedded system requiring counting of digital events

Counter 2 Click is a compact add-on board designed for accurate counting of external clock pulses, ideal for monitoring repetitive digital events in embedded systems. It is based on the S-35770, a 24-bit binary-up counter IC from ABLIC, that communicates via the I2C interface.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping

A feature of our standardized Click add-on boards, designed to help you reduce size, weight, and power consumption for final phase prototyping 24-bit Binary-Up Counter: Provides a counting range from 0 to 16,777,215

Provides a counting range from 0 to 16,777,215 I2C Interface: Communicates with the host microcontroller via a standard I2C interface

Communicates with the host microcontroller via a standard I2C interface Red LOOP LED Indicator: Connected to the LP pin for visual overflow detection

APPLICATIONS:



Accurately counts pulses in flow meters, utility meters, and other industrial measurement devices

devices Used in various instruments for counting events or cycles

for counting events or cycles Provides reliable event counting for arcade games and other amusement devices

Monitors the operational cycles or events of components and systems

or events of components and systems Counts items on a conveyor belt or production events

Any embedded system requiring accurate digital pulse counting

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click board to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click board to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click board nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas, and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



