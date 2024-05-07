Cooler Click - compact cooling solution for managing heat in electronic systems

Achieve optimal heat management of electronic systems based on the DRV8213 motor driver and MF25060V2-1000U-A99 cooling fan

Cooler Click is a compact add-on board based on the DRV8213 brushless DC motor driver from Texas Instruments, ensuring top-notch performance. Besides DRV8213, this solution also integrates a TMP007 temperature sensor and an MF25060V2-1000U-A99 cooling fan, offering a complete, ready-to-use cooling system on a single, compact board.

KEY FEATURES:

Complete cooling solution: Integration of a brushless DC motor driver, temperature sensor, and cooling fan for a compact and ready-to-use system.

PWM driver control: Fine-tune cooling performance with adjustable pulse width modulation (PWM) frequency ranging from 0 to 100kHz.

Auto-Sleep mode: Save energy by automatically putting the fan into sleep mode when pre-set temperature conditions are met.

Advanced protection features: Built-in safeguards like undervoltage lockout, overcurrent protection, and overtemperature shutdown ensure safe operation.

Alert interrupt: Receive real-time notifications of critical temperature changes or system faults through an interrupt signal.

APPLICATIONS:



Maintain optimal temperatures in your server racks for smooth operation and extended equipment lifespan.

Ensure consistent cooling for reliable performance in compact embedded system designs.

Keep your gaming console cool and prevent overheating during intense gaming sessions. Manage heat in space-constrained automotive electronics.

Maintain consistent temperatures for sensitive medical equipment, ensuring reliable operation.



Embedded Wiki:



Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Cooler Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.

