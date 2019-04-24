Contactless motion and position sensing with the AS5311 SoIC

Magneto 4 click is a high-resolution magnetic encoder Click board™ which allows contactless motion and position sensing down to 0.5µm. It features the AS5311 SoIC, a complete integrated solution that contains Hall elements, low-noise analog front-end, and digital signal processing (DSP) sections, on the same die.

Magneto 4 click offers several output interfaces. It can output both absolute and incremental position data. Absolute position data is available over the PWM interface (1µs per step, 1024 steps), and the synchronous serial interface (12-bit resolution, 0.488µm per LSB), while the incremental data is available over A and B outputs of the Click board™, along with the index output.

The Click board™ features mounting holes which allow the multi-pole magnetic strip (1mm pole-to-pole distance) to be installed, so that it can move along a single axis only. An onboard header contains additional pins used to report the magnetic field strength status. By reading MAGI and MAGD pins, the developer can determine if the magnetic field generated by the multi-pole strip falls within the correct magnitude category to be reliably used.

This Click board™ is an ideal solution for the development of accurate position and motion sensing applications:

In robotics

As a servo drive feedback

Micro-actuator feedback

As a replacement of optical or mechanical encoders

Other similar high-precision motion measurement applications.

For more information about Magneto 4 click, please visit our website.