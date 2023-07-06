Compiler Boost – Injecting Open Source GCC ARM in NECTO Studio 4.0

NECTO Studio 4.0 release is coming NEXT WEEK! Until the official release of this product, we will gradually "broadcast on air" some of the new features NECTO Studio 4.0 brings to developers. This is the era of open-source software. MIKROE, which has constant innovation as one of its priorities, continues implementing open-source solutions into its software product line. We have added support for GNU GCC for ARM Compiler, an open-source compiler solution.



We are excited to present you with a new episode of NECTO Studio Series on YouTube. Our Creative Roads Manager, Branko Jaksic will give you the first run of GNU GCC for ARM Compiler in NECTO Studio. Let's get started:



Boosting NECTO Studio Compiler Collection

The main thing about appending open-source ARM compiler into NECTO Studio IDE is that we have closed the loop: there is a development environment - NECTO Studio IDE, collection of development boards Fusion, microcontroller cards developed for those development boards SiBRAIN, programmer/debugger solution - CODEGRIP, set of embedded libraries - mikroSDK and add-on boards - Click Boards™ in order for your embedded project to get functionalities. Now, you are set to start developing open-source embedded project with this open-source ARM compiler! This full development cycle, this complete solution reduces the risk of your project becoming obsolete or abandoned and ensures its continuous improvement.

NECTO Studio 4.0 is coming next week!

Apart from full support for GNU GCC for ARM Compiler, here is the list of update highlights you can expect from NECTO Studio 4.0, which is anticipated during next week:

File System Library added. You will be able to open, write or read files of data!

Data Plot feature. A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller.

A real-time data collecting tool for acquiring and visualizing data from a microcontroller. SDK Libraries for a new set of MCUs. As you may know, NECTO Studio has SDK libraries integrated into itself. They are called "mikroSDK" libraries. You can develop embedded projects with them. There are a total number of 5 supported architectures (ARM, PIC, PIC32, AVR and RISV-V) in mikroSDK.

Continue following us, we will give you hints every day until the official release of NECTO Studio 4.0!



Your MIKROE