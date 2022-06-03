Compass 7 Click is a compact add-on board perfect for applications like an electronic compass. This board features the MMC5633NJL, a monolithic complete 3-axis AMR magnetic sensor with on-chip signal processing and an integrated digital bus from MEMSIC. It can measure magnetic fields within the full-scale range of ±30 Gauss (G) with up to 0.0625mG per LSB resolution at 20bits operation mode and 2mG total RMS noise level, enabling heading accuracy of ±1º in electronic compass applications. Also, an integrated SET/RESET function eliminates thermal variation-induced offset error (Null field output) and clears the residual magnetization resulting from powerful external fields.

This Click board™ is suitable, as mentioned before, as an electronic compass but also can be used in various position sensing applications.

