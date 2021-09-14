Compass 6 Click is a compact add-on board perfect for implementation in applications such as an electronic compass. This board features the HSCDTD008A, a high-sensitivity geomagnetic sensor from ALPS Alpine. This I2C configurable compass incorporates a magnetic sensor capable of measuring magnetic field strengths of ±2.4mT on each of its three axes and provides an output resolution of 0.15µT/LSB. The more comprehensive measurement range of the HSCDTD008A is the result of applying a thin-film process and magnetic simulation technology.

This Click board™ is intended for use in compact electronic equipment and works well in robotic applications because of its terrestrial magnetism detection function.

