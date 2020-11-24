Compass 5 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a 3-axis magnetometer device suitable for compass application. This board features the AK09918C, a 3-axis electronic compass with high sensitive Hall sensor technology from AKM Semiconductor. This Click board™, an I2C configurable compass, incorporates magnetic sensors for detecting terrestrial magnetism in the X, Y, and Z-axis, its equipped with a magnetic overflow monitor function, a sensor driving circuit, signal amplifier chain, self-test function, and an arithmetic circuit for processing the signal from the sensor.

This Click board™ is suitable for map heading-up purposes to realize the pedestrian navigation function.

