Compass 4 Click is an expansion board that can measure the three-axis magnetic field which is perfect for implementation in applications such as electric compasses. This board features AK09915, a complete 3-axis magnetic sensor with signal processing from AKM. For obtaining the sensor measurement data of the magnetic field, an I2C or SPI protocol can be used. The main feature of the sensor is the capability to measure magnetic fields within the full-scale range of ±4912 μT, with the sensitivity of 0.15 µT per LSB, resolution at 16bits and Built-in Noise Suppression Filter (NSF), enabling high measurement accuracy for electronic compass applications.

Compass 4 Click is suitable for applications such as electrical compass, position sensing, general magnetic field measurement and more.

