Color 7 click - Excellent for Ambient Light Sensing

If you're looking for a color sensing device with high sensitivity
and wide dynamic range
look no further. You will be happy when we tell you that Color 7 click™
works great behind dark inked glass. You can implement display dimming and brightness control functions, helping to reduce power consumption and extend battery run-time.
Color 7 click
This color sensing click board features the TCS3472 color light to digital converter with IR filter from ams
. This sensor offers a fast I2C interface for the communication with the host MCU. Ability to measure light without the influence of the IR makes this device a good choice for Ambient Light Sensing (ALS). You can also use it for LED lighting color management, ambient light sensing for display backlight control, product color verification and sorting, and other similar applications.
The sensor contains a 3x4 matrix of photosensitive elements, which can sense red, green, blue and clear light component. Additional IR resistive coating reduces the influence of the IR component of the light spectrum.
Color 7 click™
webpage.
