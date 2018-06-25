Color 6 click - XYZ true color sensor

The perception of color can be strange. Did you know that there is a tribe in Namibia that can't distinguish blue from green? There's even evidence that humans didn't actually see the color blue until modern times. When you think about it, there isn't a lot of things in nature that are blue.

Our new Click board™ is not troubled by this. It works like the eyes of the best graphic designer or painter out there. Color 6 click will give you accurate color measurements every time.

Color 6 click

Color 6 click offers accurate color sensing and thermal measurement. The main component is the AS73211 XYZ true color sensor from ams. The sensor uses three 24bit ADC converters which are used to convert the measurements from the photodiodes.

The color response from the optical filters (that cover the photodiodes) match the color response of the human eye.

The Click board has two color measurement modes. Continuous (CONT) and single measurement (CMD).

Color 6 click can be used in various applications - LED lighting color management, LED and OLED display aging compensation and dynamic display color balancing.

