Color 5 click - color and proximity sensor solution

Did you know that eBay once tried changing their background directly from yellow to white? They received many complaints, so they reverted it to yellow. After some time they started gradually changing it to white over several months. Nobody complained. If their customers had Color 5 click at their hand, they would not be so easily befooled .

Color 5 click is a color sensing Click board™, which utilizes the P12347-01CT, integrated color sensing device, which can sense red (R), green (G), and blue (B) component of the light, providing measurement via I2C interface. In addition, this sensor is equipped with 3 LEDs, one for each color component of the white light: red, green and blue LEDs are embedded into the sensor itself. Combination of photo-sensing and photoemission elements allows for yet another feature of this sensor - a proximity sensing.

Packed with such powerful color sensor, this Click board™ can be used to detect the color intensity of the TFT display allowing high-quality image correction, it can be used for proximity detection, i.e. in the proximity of human skin, it can turn off the TFT display, thanks to specifically tailored proximity functions. Finally, it can use LEDs to illuminate an object, allowing it to be used in color recognition applications, even in low light conditions.



