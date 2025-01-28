Color 19 Click for precise RGBW color and light intensity measurement

Measure color and light intensity with OPT4060 perfect for smart ambient light sensing

Color 19 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise color and light intensity measurement. This board features the OPT4060, a high-speed, high-sensitivity RGBW color sensor from Texas Instruments.

KEY FEATURES:



Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards Accurate color sensing: Measures red, green, blue, and white light intensities with high accuracy

Measures red, green, blue, and white light intensities with high accuracy High sensitivity: Detects low light levels down to 2.15mlux

Detects low light levels down to 2.15mlux Flexible configuration: Offers programmable light conversion times to adapt to different lighting conditions

APPLICATIONS:



Adjust lighting levels and color temperature based on ambient light conditions

and color temperature based on ambient light conditions Optimize display color and brightness for different ambient lighting

and brightness for different ambient lighting Detect and respond to changes in ambient light conditions

conditions Monitor light levels and color characteristics in various environments

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki!



For more information about Color 19 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



