Color 18 Click featuring true color ambient light sensor

Achieve accurate ambient light detection and analysis using the TCS3530

Color 18 Click is a compact add-on board designed for precise ambient light detection and flicker monitoring. It features the TCS3530 true color ambient light sensor from ams OSRAM, offering advanced capabilities for light measurement and analysis.

KEY FEATURES:

Click Snap: Unique Click Snap feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards

Unique feature allows for flexible mounting and easy integration into development boards True color sensing: Accurately measures red, green, and blue light components for color analysis

Accurately measures red, green, and blue light components for color analysis Flicker detection: Identifies light flicker up to 7kHz, crucial for applications like camera operation

Identifies light flicker up to 7kHz, crucial for applications like camera operation High-sensitivity: Detects a wide range of light intensities, from low-light to bright conditions

Detects a wide range of light intensities, from low-light to bright conditions I2C Communication: Enables seamless communication with the host microcontroller

APPLICATIONS:



Automatically adjusts camera settings for optimal color reproduction in various lighting conditions (auto white balance)

for optimal color reproduction in various lighting conditions (auto white balance) Determine the type of light source (incandescent, fluorescent, LED) for adaptive lighting control

source (incandescent, fluorescent, LED) for adaptive lighting control Optimize display brightness and color based on ambient light conditions for HMI

Measure light levels for environmental applications like agriculture, horticulture, or weather stations

EmbeddedWiki

Find hundreds of ready-to-use embedded projects featuring this Click board™ on EmbeddedWiki! Jumpstart new designs and simplify your design cycle with by using world's largest embedded projects platform with 1M+ ready-to-use projects.



For more information about Color 18 Click visit the official product page. Don't forget to come back tomorrow at 10 AM CET, and take a look at our next product release.



ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

Your MIKROE