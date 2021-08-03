Color 13 Click is a compact add-on board that measures the subtlest changes in light. This board features the APDS-9999, I2C compatible RGB, proximity detector, and vertical-cavity surface-emitting laser (VCSEL) in one optical module from Broadcom Limited. The APDS-9999 uses four individual channels of red, green, blue, and IR in a specially designed matrix arrangement allowing optimal angular response and accurate RGB spectral response with high Lux accuracy over various light sources. It detects light intensity under multiple lighting conditions and through different attenuation materials, including dark glass configurable as ambient light and RGB sensor.

This Click board™ is suitable for ambient light and color measuring, and proximity detection, allowing for maximum flexibility in applications.

