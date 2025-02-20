WELCOME TO
CODEGRIP UPDATE 1.7.3
573 NEW DEVICES SUPPORTED
We have added support for an impressive 573 new devices across various MCU families, giving you greater flexibility to work across a wide range of low-power to high-performance embedded applications.
- STM32 Series
- STM32C071xx – 10 devices
- STM32H745xx – 8 devices
- STM32H755xx – 4 devices
- STM32H7A3xx – 15 devices
- TM32H7B3xx – 8 devices
- STM32H7B0xx – 5 devices
- STM32H7R3xx – 4 devices
- STM32H7S3xx – 7 devices
- STM32H7R7xx – 4 devices
- STM32H7S7xx – 4 devices
- STM32U031xx – 10 devices
- STM32U073xx – 12 devices
- STM32U083xx – 5 devices
- STM32U5xx – 74 devices
- STM32L5xx – 14 devices
- STM32WLExx – 12 devices
- STM32WL5XX – 4 devices
- Toshiba TMPM Series
- TMPM3xxx – 29 devices
- TMPM4xxx – 114 devices
- Texas Instruments
- LM3Sxxxx - 230 devices
Key Enhancements & Fixes:
Wi-Fi AUTO
RECONNECT
Stay connected without interruptions. If your signal drops or your router resets, automatic reconnection ensures debugging sessions continue smoothly—especially valuable for Planet Debug users working remotely.
The internal structure of CODEGRIP Suite has been improved, allowing quicker integration of new MCUs. This means you get access to the latest hardware updates faster.
OPTIMIZED MCU
INTEGRATION
PLUG & PLAY
USB SUPPORT
The updated USB library ensures hassle-free device recognition on Linux & macOS, so you can connect and start working without troubleshooting connectivity issues.
CODEGRIP BENEFITS:
Remote Debugging: Debug your app remotely! Particularly useful feature in remote or inaccessible locations!
Accessibility: Multiple developers can collab on a project simultaneously by accessing the target from their own laptops!
Integration with IoT: Developers can connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both dev and deployment!
TRY CODEGRIP NOW!
Make use of our remote access solution Planet Debug and try CODEGRIP now, for free! Just download NECTO Studio, multi-architectural IDE, open up Planet Debug feature and get access to 130+ different development boards utilizing CODEGRIP! Get inspired for your next project on the world's largest embedded project platform EmbeddedWiki, and get 1M+ ready-for-use projects.
If you want to own this unified solution for programming and debugging tasks on various microcontrollers, visit our shop, and find a perfect CODEGRIP for your next project.
ABOUT CODEGRIP
CODEGRIP is the world's first debugger over WiFi & USB C designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the ARM® Cortex®-M, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR and RISC-V architecture. Featuring remote debugging which is particularly useful in remote or inaccessible locations, multiple developers can collaborate on a project simultaneously by accessing the same target from their own working stations. CODEGRIP helps developers connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both development and deployment stage. Although the number of supported MCUs is immense, more MCUs might be added in the future, along with some new functionalities.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.