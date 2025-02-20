CODEGRIP Update 1.7.3

573 NEW DEVICES SUPPORTED

We have added support for an impressive 573 new devices across various MCU families, giving you greater flexibility to work across a wide range of low-power to high-performance embedded applications.

STM32 Series

STM32C071xx – 10 devices



STM32H745xx – 8 devices



STM32H755xx – 4 devices



STM32H7A3xx – 15 devices



TM32H7B3xx – 8 devices



STM32H7B0xx – 5 devices



STM32H7R3xx – 4 devices



STM32H7S3xx – 7 devices



STM32H7R7xx – 4 devices



STM32H7S7xx – 4 devices



STM32U031xx – 10 devices



STM32U073xx – 12 devices

STM32U083xx – 5 devices



STM32U5xx – 74 devices



STM32L5xx – 14 devices



STM32WLExx – 12 devices



STM32WL5XX – 4 devices



Toshiba TMPM Series

TMPM3xxx – 29 devices



TMPM4xxx – 114 devices

Texas Instruments

LM3Sxxxx - 230 devices

Key Enhancements & Fixes:

Wi-Fi AUTO

RECONNECT Stay connected without interruptions. If your signal drops or your router resets, automatic reconnection ensures debugging sessions continue smoothly—especially valuable for Planet Debug users working remotely.

The internal structure of CODEGRIP Suite has been improved, allowing quicker integration of new MCUs. This means you get access to the latest hardware updates faster. OPTIMIZED MCU

INTEGRATION

PLUG & PLAY

USB SUPPORT The updated USB library ensures hassle-free device recognition on Linux & macOS, so you can connect and start working without troubleshooting connectivity issues.

CODEGRIP BENEFITS:

Remote Debugging: Debug your app remotely! Particularly useful feature in remote or inaccessible locations!

Accessibility: Multiple developers can collab on a project simultaneously by accessing the target from their own laptops!



Integration with IoT: Developers can connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both dev and deployment!

TRY CODEGRIP NOW!



Make use of our remote access solution Planet Debug and try CODEGRIP now, for free! Just download NECTO Studio, multi-architectural IDE, open up Planet Debug feature and get access to 130+ different development boards utilizing CODEGRIP! Get inspired for your next project on the world's largest embedded project platform EmbeddedWiki, and get 1M+ ready-for-use projects.



If you want to own this unified solution for programming and debugging tasks on various microcontrollers, visit our shop, and find a perfect CODEGRIP for your next project.

ABOUT CODEGRIP

CODEGRIP is the world's first debugger over WiFi & USB C designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the ARM® Cortex®-M, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR and RISC-V architecture. Featuring remote debugging which is particularly useful in remote or inaccessible locations, multiple developers can collaborate on a project simultaneously by accessing the same target from their own working stations. CODEGRIP helps developers connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both development and deployment stage. Although the number of supported MCUs is immense, more MCUs might be added in the future, along with some new functionalities.

ABOUT MIKROE