CODEGRIP Update 1.7.0

OVER WiFi WiFi programming just got boosted by over 50%! Well, what operations we accelerated? Let's be more specific about the operations: Target connection

Chip sector erase

Chip mass erase

Flash writing

Flash verification





ADDED MCUs! We are keeping up with the industry! We have added the support for additional microcontrollers from STMicroelectronics as well as additional set of microcontrollers from Microchip!

USE CODEGRIP? Remote Debugging: Debug your app remotely! Particularly useful feature in remote or inaccessible locations!



Accessibility: Multiple developers can collab on a project simultaneously by accessing the target from their own laptops!



Integration with IoT: Developers can connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both dev and deployment!



Make use of our remote access solution Planet Debug and try CODEGRIP now, for free! Just download NECTO Studio, multi-architectural IDE, open up Planet Debug feature and get access to 130+ different development boards utilizing CODEGRIP! Get inspired for your next project on the world's largest embedded project platform EmbeddedWiki, and get 1M+ ready-for-use projects.



If you want to own this unified solution for programming and debugging tasks on various microcontrollers, visit our shop, and find a perfect CODEGRIP for your next project.

CODEGRIP is the world's first debugger over WiFi & USB C designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on the ARM® Cortex®-M, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, AVR and RISC-V architecture. Featuring remote debugging which is particularly useful in remote or inaccessible locations, multiple developers can collaborate on a project simultaneously by accessing the same target from their own working stations. CODEGRIP helps developers connect to and interact with their IoT devices during both development and deployment stage. Although the number of supported MCUs is immense, more MCUs might be added in the future, along with some new functionalities.

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



