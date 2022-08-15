CODEGRIP T-shirt is here!

We have a new addition to our FANware collection.

Today we present you CODEGRIP T-Shirt! Have you ever been the first person to do something? Well, CODEGRIP is the world's first programmer & debugger over WiFi. So designing this T-shirt was easy. A huge typography that says I'm the first, with the CODEGRIP logo, in the front, and MIKROE logo on the left sleeve.

Feel like you're part of our team, and be classy while tinkering with one of your favorite time-saving development tools - CODEGRIP.

Stay tuned, new designs are coming soon.

