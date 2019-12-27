CODEGRIP Suite for Linux and MacOS!

We have a very important update for everyone interested in our CODEGRIP Suite – a BETA version of this revolutionary product is now available for Linux and MacOS!

The CODEGRIP Suite is a powerful software tool. It is used to intelligently manage programming tasks, as well as various other options and settings of the CODEGRIP.

It offers incredible wireless connectivity and allows seamless and effortless programming on huge number of various microcontrollers, providing users with both the mobility and the complete control over the microcontroller programming process.

For more information about the CODEGRIP Suite, please visit the CODEGRIP pages.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe