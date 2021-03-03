When we thought about what we could do to get better control over the developing process, we thought about making the board more widely applicable and the project accessible from anywhere. Can we make a WiFi programmer/debugger? Yes, we can. We will do it first in the World in the embedded industry! The idea sounds so daring that all of our fellow engineers didn’t believe us when we told them what we were about to do.

Yet, here we are, presenting to you CODEGRIP for PIC.

It is a universal programmer and hardware debugger for PIC, dsPIC and PIC32 over USB-C and WiFi. It supports more than 980 MCUs.

It allows unlimited possibilities for development: you can place the CODEGRIP for PIC in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environments, agricultural settings, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

Replicating user’s hardware has always been a challenge. Debugging through WiFi enables technical support to access the user’s hardware directly.

To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP programmer & debugger, please read the CODEGRIP Manual.

CODEGRIP Suite is a powerful software tool. It is used to intelligently manage programming and debugging tasks, as well as various other options and settings of the CODEGRIP. To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP Suite and module, please read the CODEGRIP Quick Start Guide.

For more information about CODEGRIP for PIC programmer & debugger, visit the official page.

To improve and expand CODEGRIP for PIC usage, we have provided three additional adapter boards:

