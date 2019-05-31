CODEGRIP for Kinetis - Enjoy the WiFi programming & debugging

CODEGRIP for Kinetis is a fast USB-C and WiFi programmer and hardware debugger. It supports more than 600 Kinetis Microcontrollers Cortex M0, M3, M4 and M7 based MCUs.

It allows unlimited possibilities for development: you can place the CODEGRIP for Kinetis in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

Replicating user’s hardware has always been a challenge, debugging trough WiFi enables technical support to directly access user’s hardware.

To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP programmer & debugger, please read the CODEGRIP Manual.

CODEGRIP Suite is a powerful software tool. It is used to intelligently manage programming and debugging tasks, as well as various other options and settings of the CODEGRIP. To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP Suite and module, please read the CODEGRIP Quick Start Guide.

For more information about CODEGRIP for Kinetis programmer & debugger, visit official page.