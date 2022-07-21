CODEGRIP for ARM over USB-C

We heard your suggestions and made a new and more affordable version of CODEGRIP for ARM - without the WiFi option.

CODEGRIP for ARM is a universal programmer and debugger for ARM Cortex M0, M3, M4 and M7. It currently supports 1518 MCUs, and this number will only go up over time.

For more information about the CODEGRIP for ARM programmer & debugger over USB-C, visit the official page.

ABOUT CODEGRIP

CODEGRIP is a unified solution designed to perform programming and debugging tasks on a range of different microcontroller devices (MCUs) based on ARM® Cortex®-M, RISC-V, PIC®, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR architectures. By bridging differences between various MCUs, CODEGRIP allows a huge number of MCUs from several different MCU vendors to be programmed and debugged. Thanks to some advanced and unique features such as wireless connectivity and USB-C connector, the task of programming a huge number of microcontrollers becomes seamless and effortless.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

