We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

This one is for all CODEGRIP users but also people who love to wear fun colors. The T-shirt is in this beautiful yellow color with a large funny illustration, and the CODEGRIP logo on the front, and the MIKROE logo on the left sleeve. These T-shirts are one of the favorites among our colleagues - you can catch a lot of us wearing them to work.

Get your CODEGRIP CAT T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE