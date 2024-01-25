CODEGRIP ADAPT v6 is a new addition to the CODEGRIP ecosystem, a comprehensive solution tailored for efficient programming and debugging across diverse microcontroller devices (MCUs). When combined with a 6-pin Needle Cable, this adapter serves as an ideal solution for programming in mass production scenarios.



The standardized connector ensures seamless integration with the CODEGRIP - World's first programmer/debugger over WiFi and USB-C, while its compact design enhances convenience for swift programming and debugging tasks.



For more information about CODEGRIP ADAPT v6 visit the official product page.

