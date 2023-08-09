CODEGRIP 1.6.4 Update

The importance of a programming/debugging device receiving a software update rests on its role as a catalyst for progress. As developers embrace updates, they fortify their capabilities and contribute to an ecosystem where the art and science of programming continue to evolve, adapt, and thrive. In a significant leap forward in the realm of programming and debugging, the highly anticipated software update for the CODEGRIP device has been unveiled. This update offers increased speed and support for an expanded range of PIC microcontrollers, with a particular focus on WiFi debugging.

UPDATE INFO

1. Speed Enhancements for Programming and Debug Processes

In a move to significantly accelerate development workflows, CODEGRIP has made critical programming speed improvements, which are going to allow developers to spend less time waiting and more time innovating.

The following debugging operations have been turbocharged:

Start Debug: 4.5 times faster Step Over: 2.5 times faster Run to Line: 2 times faster

Step Into: 2.5 times faster Step Out: 2 times faster



These speed enhancements are especially significant for WiFi debugging, where latency has been reduced, leading to more efficient remote development.

CODEGRIP has targeted speed improvements for multiple families of PIC microcontrollers:

PIC32MX

PIC32MZ

PIC18Q

Note: The presented results are the outcome of WiFi testing conducted through the PlanetDebug infrastructure at a remote location.

2. Extended Debug Support

A significant aspect of this update is the addition of debug support for a broad spectrum of PIC microcontrollers, expanding the capabilities of CODEGRIP's suite of tools. The newly supported devices include:

PIC18F Series:

2455 4455 4553 4682 25K80 66K22 65K90 18LF46K80 2458 2680 4620 4685 26K80 87K90 85K90 18LF25K80 2550 2682 4515 87K22 86K90 18LF45K80 67K90 2553 2685 4550 4680 86K22 67K22 66K90 2585 4458 45K80 46K80 85K22 65K22 18LF26K80

This addition of debug support demonstrates CODEGRIP's ongoing commitment to meeting the varied needs of embedded developers.

Final Judgement

These remarkable improvements to CODEGRIP's suite of tools mark a major stride forward in embedded development. The significant speed boosts, especially in the area of WiFi debugging and expanded support for PIC microcontrollers, translate to a more agile and responsive development experience.



Developers working with PIC microcontrollers will greatly benefit from these enhancements, and the update solidifies CODEGRIP's reputation as an industry leader committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions.

SEE IT FOR YOURSELF

We remind you that the CODEGRIP Suite is an integral part of the NECTO Studio; an IDE which is completely free for non-commercial use, and you can download it for Windows, MacOS, and Linux at the official NECTO Studio page.