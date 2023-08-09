CODEGRIP 1.6.4 Update

The importance of a programming/debugging device receiving a software update rests on its role as a catalyst for progress. As developers embrace updates, they fortify their capabilities and contribute to an ecosystem where the art and science of programming continue to evolve, adapt, and thrive.

In a significant leap forward in the realm of programming and debugging, the highly anticipated software update for the CODEGRIP device has been unveiled. This update offers increased speed and support for an expanded range of PIC microcontrollers, with a particular focus on WiFi debugging.

UPDATE INFO

1. Speed Enhancements for Programming and Debug Processes

In a move to significantly accelerate development workflows, CODEGRIP has made critical programming speed improvements, which are going to allow developers to spend less time waiting and more time innovating.

The following debugging operations have been turbocharged:

start_debug

Start Debug: 4.5 times faster

step over

Step Over: 2.5 times faster

run to line

Run to Line: 2 times faster

Step into

Step Into: 2.5 times faster

step out

Step Out: 2 times faster

 


These speed enhancements are especially significant for WiFi debugging, where latency has been reduced, leading to more efficient remote development.

CODEGRIP has targeted speed improvements for multiple families of PIC microcontrollers:

  • PIC32MX
  • PIC32MZ
  • PIC18Q

Note: The presented results are the outcome of WiFi testing conducted through the PlanetDebug infrastructure at a remote location.

 

2. Extended Debug Support

A significant aspect of this update is the addition of debug support for a broad spectrum of PIC microcontrollers, expanding the capabilities of CODEGRIP's suite of tools. The newly supported devices include:

PIC18F Series:

This addition of debug support demonstrates CODEGRIP's ongoing commitment to meeting the varied needs of embedded developers.

Final Judgement

These remarkable improvements to CODEGRIP's suite of tools mark a major stride forward in embedded development. The significant speed boosts, especially in the area of WiFi debugging and expanded support for PIC microcontrollers, translate to a more agile and responsive development experience.

Developers working with PIC microcontrollers will greatly benefit from these enhancements, and the update solidifies CODEGRIP's reputation as an industry leader committed to delivering state-of-the-art solutions.

