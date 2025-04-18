COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle is designed for establishing reliable RF connections

Ensure dependable RF connections between your PCBs and SMA interfaces with right-angle female coaxial jack
COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle is designed for reliable RF signal connection between PCB boards and SMA interfaces. With its compact size, through-hole mounting, and high-quality construction, it is ideal for use in communication systems, RF testing, medical devices, and IoT applications.
KEY FEATURES:
- Standard SMA series: Ensures compatibility with common SMA connectors
- 50 Ohm impedance: Maintains proper signal integrity for RF applications
- Through-hole mounting: Provides secure and easy installation on PCBs
- Right-angle form: Offers a space-saving design for tight PCB layouts
- High-quality materials: Ensures durability and consistent performance
- Excellent signal integrity: Minimizes signal loss and reflection
APPLICATIONS:
- Connect RF components in telecommunication equipment
- Can be used in wireless connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth, and other wireless modules
- Enable RF connectivity in medical imaging and monitoring equipment
- Provide reliable connections for RF test and measurement setups
- Connect antennas to IoT devices with SMA interfaces
- Can be used in various industrial RF communication systems
For more information about COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle visit the official product page.
