COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle is designed for establishing reliable RF connections

Ensure dependable RF connections between your PCBs and SMA interfaces with right-angle female coaxial jack

COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle is designed for reliable RF signal connection between PCB boards and SMA interfaces. With its compact size, through-hole mounting, and high-quality construction, it is ideal for use in communication systems, RF testing, medical devices, and IoT applications.

KEY FEATURES:



Standard SMA series: Ensures compatibility with common SMA connectors

50 Ohm impedance: Maintains proper signal integrity for RF applications

Through-hole mounting: Provides secure and easy installation on PCBs

Right-angle form: Offers a space-saving design for tight PCB layouts

High-quality materials: Ensures durability and consistent performance

Excellent signal integrity: Minimizes signal loss and reflection

APPLICATIONS:



Connect RF components in telecommunication equipment

Can be used in wireless connectivity with WiFi, Bluetooth, and other wireless modules

Enable RF connectivity in medical imaging and monitoring equipment

Provide reliable connections for RF test and measurement setups

Connect antennas to IoT devices with SMA interfaces

Can be used in various industrial RF communication systems



For more information about COAXIAL CONN Jack Female Socket TH Right Angle visit the official product page.

