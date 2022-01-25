CO2 Click is a compact add-on board that contains Sensirion’s miniature CO2 sensor. This board features the STC31, a gas concentration sensor designed for high-volume applications. The STC31 utilizes a revolutionized thermal conductivity measurement principle, which results in superior repeatability and long-term stability. The outstanding performance of these sensors is based on Sensirion’s patented CMOSens® sensor technology, which combines the sensor element, signal processing, and digital calibration on a small CMOS chip. It features a digital I2C interface, which makes it easy to connect directly to MCU.

This Click board™ represents an ideal choice for health, environmental, industrial, residential monitoring of high CO2 concentrations and applications where reliability is crucial.

