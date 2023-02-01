CMake T-shirt is here!

We are bringing one more fashionable MIKROE T-shirt to our collection!

One of the most used high-level build systems in the world - CMake is implemented in our all-in-one IDE NECTO Studio. When you hear CMake, you might think, how will I know what to do. Fear not, we have simplified it and added everything you will ever need when working on any project. Just like our newest T-shirt says "It's like a piece of cake, making a project in CMake." :) It is 100% cotton, in navy blue color, and it comes in various different sizes.

Get your CMake T-shirt and feel like you're part of our team.

