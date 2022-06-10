CMake in NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release
is coming NEXT WEEK!
Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.
The time has come for the well-deserved retirement of our memake build system. We have decided to implement one of the most used high-level build systems in the world - CMake. When you hear CMake, you might think, how will I know what to do. Fear not, we have simplified it and added everything you will ever need when working on any project.
A word from one of our developers regarding CMake:
" We've used the CMake high-level build system before, and found it to be quite a lot of work when creating and managing a project. Especially for people who are just getting into the world of embedded programming. We decided, right then and there, to simplify the process. That's just one of the things we are really proud of. Somebody who has never seen the build system can now create a project and manage its libraries and dependencies as easy as one, two, three."
For more on the simplicity itself, please check the following video:
Stay tuned for more features, we will keep you updated every day until the official release,
Your MIKROE