CMake in NECTO Studio 2.0

NECTO Studio 2.0 release

is coming NEXT WEEK!

Until the official release, we will slowly reveal some of the new features and improvements NECTO Studio 2.0 brings.

The time has come for the well-deserved retirement of our memake build system. We have decided to implement one of the most used high-level build systems in the world - CMake. When you hear CMake, you might think, how will I know what to do. Fear not, we have simplified it and added everything you will ever need when working on any project.