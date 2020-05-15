Clock Gen Click offers an ideal replacement for crystals, crystal oscillators, VCXOs, phase-locked loops (PLLs), and fanout buffers in cost-sensitive applications. This click features the Si5351A, an I2C configurable clock generator based on a PLL + high-resolution MultiSynth fractional divider architecture which can generate any frequency up to 200 MHz on each of its outputs with 0 ppm error. The Si5351A is capable of generating synchronous or free-running non-integer related clock frequencies at each of its outputs (CLK0, CLK1, and CLK2), enabling one device to synthesize clocks for multiple clock domains in a design. It eliminates the need for higher cost, custom pullable crystals while providing reliable operation over a wide tuning range. The Si5351C offers the same flexibility but synchronizes to an external reference clock.

It can be used for audio/video equipment, gaming, printers, scanners, projectors, handheld instrumentation, laser range finder, residential gateways, network/communication, servers, storage, and XO replacement.

