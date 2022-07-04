Clock Gen 6 Click is a compact add-on board representing a digital oscillator solution. This board features the MIC1557, an IttyBitty CMOS RC oscillator designed to provide rail-to-rail pulses for precise time delay or frequency generation from Microchip Technology. The MIC1557 has a single threshold and trigger connection, internally connected, for astable (oscillator) operation only. It also has an enable/reset control signal routed to the RST pin of the mikroBUS™ socket, which controls the bias supply to the oscillator’s internal circuitry and optimizes power consumption used for oscillator power ON/OFF purposes. In addition, it provides the ability to select the desired frequency programmed via a digital potentiometer, the MAX5401.

This Click board™ is suitable for pulse generation, precision timer, time-delay generation, and similar applications.

For more information about Clock Gen 6 Click, please visit the product page.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ are a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface is allowing you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1000+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. SiBRAIN is MIKROE’s last standard, for MCU development add-on boards and sockets. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE