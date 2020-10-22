Clock Gen 4 Click is a compact add-on board that contains both a clock generator and a multiplier/jitter reduced clock frequency synthesizer. This board features the CS2200-CP, an analog PLL architecture comprised of a Delta-Sigma fractional-N frequency synthesizer from Cirrus Logic. This clocking device utilizes a programmable phase lock loop and allows frequency synthesis and clock generation from a stable reference clock. It generates a low-jitter PLL clock from an external crystal, supports both I²C and SPI for full software control, and also has configurable auxiliary clock output.

This Click board™ is suitable for MCU clock source, or in applications like digital effects processors, digital mixing consoles, and many more.

