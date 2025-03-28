Clicker 4 Inverter Shield 2 - a complete solution for high-performance motor control and communication

Unleash high-performance 3-phase motor control with Toshiba's low RDS(ON) MOSFETs (SSM6K819R) and integrated gate driver (TB67Z833S)

Clicker 4 Inverter Shield 2 is an extension for Clicker 4 series boards from MIKROE, designed for high-performance motor control and communication.

KEY FEATURES:



3-phase inverter: Uses Toshiba's low RDS(ON) power MOSFETs (SSM6K819R) for efficient power delivery

Uses Toshiba's low RDS(ON) power MOSFETs (SSM6K819R) for efficient power delivery Integrated gate driver: Features the Toshiba TB67Z833S, a three-phase gate driver IC simplifying motor control

Features the Toshiba TB67Z833S, a three-phase gate driver IC simplifying motor control Incremental encoder receiver: Incorporates the Analog Devices MAX14890E for feedback Hall sensor signal processing

Incorporates the Analog Devices MAX14890E for feedback Hall sensor signal processing High-speed CAN transceiver: Integrates the Microchip MCP2561FD for reliable CAN protocol communication, supporting CAN FD

Integrates the Microchip MCP2561FD for reliable CAN protocol communication, supporting CAN FD SPI interface: Enables easy configuration of the inverter

Enables easy configuration of the inverter CAN: Provides a convenient terminal block (TB6) for CAN network connections

APPLICATIONS:



Enable sophisticated control of three-phase motors

Suitable for motor control in various industrial automation applications

applications Provide the necessary motor control and communication for robotic systems

The CAN transceiver makes it suitable for automotive motor control and communication systems

motor control and communication systems The low RDS(ON) MOSFETs contribute to efficient motor operation

The encoder receiver allows for accurate motor control based on feedback signals



For more information about Clicker 4 Inverter Shield 2 visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE