Clicker 4 Inverter Shield is an extension for Clicker 4 boards from our starter boards line. It is the perfect way to expand the functionalities of your Clicker 4 board to provide highly efficient control and drive solutions for brushless DC (BLDC) motors.

The board features a 3-phase inverter for driving brushless DC motors using Toshiba's SSM6K819R low RDS(ON) power MOSFETs, used in combination with an integrated gate driver easily configurable through the SPI interface. It also carries an incremental encoder receiver, and a CAN transceiver, rounding out the functionality of the board ideal for various motor control applications. Clicker 4 Inverter Shield is fully compatible with Clicker 4 for TMPM4K development board, paired together they make an ideal and cost-effective choice for various kinds of BLDC motor control implementations.

To learn more about Clicker 4 Inverter Shield visit the product page.

