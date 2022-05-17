CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your own gadgets with unique functionalities.

KEY FEATURES

32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 TMPM4KNFYAFG MCU operating at up to 160 MHz, 256KB Code Flash, 32KB Data Flash, 24KB of SRAM, and Vector Engine, Encoder and Programmable Motor Driver (PMD) for Brushless DC Motors

Four mikroBUS™ sockets for adding Click board™

USB Type-C connectors. Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button.

On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics.

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, based on Toshiba's TMPM067FWQG MCU, and compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.

