CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K

Published: 17/05/2022 | Post categories: Click boards, Embedded Development, Product Announcement

CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your own gadgets with unique functionalities.

KEY FEATURES

  • 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 TMPM4KNFYAFG MCU operating at up to 160 MHz, 256KB Code Flash, 32KB Data Flash, 24KB of SRAM, and Vector Engine, Encoder and Programmable Motor Driver (PMD) for Brushless DC Motors
  • Four mikroBUS™ sockets for adding Click board™
  • USB Type-C connectors. Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button.
  • On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics.

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, based on Toshiba's TMPM067FWQG MCU, and compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.

To learn more about CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K visit the product page.

 

