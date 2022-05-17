CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your own gadgets with unique functionalities.
KEY FEATURES
- 32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 TMPM4KNFYAFG MCU operating at up to 160 MHz, 256KB Code Flash, 32KB Data Flash, 24KB of SRAM, and Vector Engine, Encoder and Programmable Motor Driver (PMD) for Brushless DC Motors
- Four mikroBUS™ sockets for adding Click board™
- USB Type-C connectors. Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button.
- On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics.
PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY
Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.
HARDWARE DEBUGGING
To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, based on Toshiba's TMPM067FWQG MCU, and compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.
To learn more about CLICKER 4 for TMPM4K visit the product page.
