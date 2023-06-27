

CLICKER 4 for TMPM3H is a compact development board designed as a complete solution, you can use it to quickly build your own gadgets with unique functionalities.

KEY FEATURES

32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M3 TMPM3H MCU operating at up to 120 MHz, 1024KB Code Flash, 32KB Data Flash, 128KB of SRAM, with advanced Encoder and Programmable Motor Driver (PMD) for Brushless DC Motors



operating at up to 120 MHz, 1024KB Code Flash, 32KB Data Flash, 128KB of SRAM, with advanced Encoder and Programmable Motor Driver (PMD) for Brushless DC Motors USB Type-C connectors . Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button.



. Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button. On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics.

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, based on Toshiba's TMPM067FWQG MCU, and compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.

To learn more about CLICKER 4 for TMPM3H visit the product page. Add even more functionality with Clicker 4 Inverter Shield.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1400+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

Your MIKROE