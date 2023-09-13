CLICKER 4 for STM32F4



The new CLICKER 4 board is exclusively the first in the series of MIKROE starter boards with the advanced CODEGRIP programmer/debugger on board! Equipped with the popular STM32F4 MCU is a perfect solution to accelerate the prototyping, but it also can be implemented directly into a fully functional, custom design.

KEY FEATURES

32-bit Arm® Cortex®-M4 STM32F4 MCU operating at up to 168 MHz, 1MB Flash memory, Floating point unit (FPU), full set of DSP instructions and a memory protection unit (MPU)

operating at up to 168 MHz, 1MB Flash memory, Floating point unit (FPU), full set of DSP instructions and a memory protection unit (MPU) USB Type-C connectors . Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button.



. Six LEDs, six push buttons, and a reset button. On-board debugger and JTAG/SWD header for interfacing with external electronics.

PRACTICAL POWER SUPPLY

Clicker 4 is equipped with five different power supply inputs, offering all the flexibility that development needs, and a reliable and safe battery charging circuit, which allows a single-cell Li-Po/Li-Ion battery to be charged.

HARDWARE DEBUGGING

To make your prototyping experience as convenient as possible, Clicker 4 is equipped with an on-board Debug Unit, the MIKROE's advanced CODEGRIP programmed/debugger, compliant with an on-board emulator standard called CMSIS-DAP. It allows you to fully use, test, and debug the target device right out of the box.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click Boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1450+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.

